SA20 2024 Match 2: DSG vs MICT pitch report - How will surface at Kingsmead in Durban play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kingsmead, Durban

Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town will start their campaign in the second game of the ongoing edition of the SA20. The second match of the season is set to be played at Kingsmead in Durban and the weather is expected to be smiling not only on the teams but also on the tournament. It was a sour start to the season as rain abandoned the blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

MI Cape Town will miss their regular skipper Rashid Khan who hs been ruled out due to back injury. Kieron Pollard has been named their captain for this season and will have the likes of Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Dewald Brevis among others in the squad. On the other hand, Keshav Maharaj will lead Durban Super Giants with Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran among others on his side. Overall, this is expected to be a cracking encounter provided heavens don't open up during the match time.

Kingsmead, Durban Pitch Report

The recent match scheduled at Kingsmead in Durban between India and South Africa was washed out last month. But overall, in SA20, the surface was pretty good for batting last year in four matches the venue hosted. In three of those matches, teams batting first crossed the 160-run mark with the highest score being 216. The highest score chased down was 169 while the scores of 190 and 216 seemed par.

Kingsmead, Durban T20 Numbers Games (SA20 2024 matches considered)

Matches Played - 4

Teams won batting first - 2

Teams won bowling first - 2

Average first innings score - 163

Highest score batting first - 216/4 by DSG vs PR

Highest score chased - 169/5 by DSG vs MICT

Squads

MI Cape Town Squad: Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen(w), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard(c), Sam Curran, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Connor Esterhuizen

Durban Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj(c), Reece Topley, Junior Dala, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Abbott, Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons