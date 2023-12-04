Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada rested for white-ball leg as South Africa announce squads for India series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa.

South Africa have announced their squads for the multi-format series against India starting December 10. ODI captain Temba Bavuma and senior pacer Kagiso Rabada have been rested for the white-ball leg of the series but have been included in the Test squad.

Aiden Markram has been handed the responsibility to lead the team during the ODI series along with the T20Is. In order to provide proper rest and manage the workload properly, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will only be available for selection in the first two T20Is.

They will then accompany Bavuma and Rabada in the domestic circuit to play first-class games to prepare for the two-match Test series starting December 26 in Centurion with the Boxing Day Test.

South Africa's T20I squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2nd T20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams

South Africa's ODI squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

South Africa's Test squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

