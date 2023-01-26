Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SA vs ENG, 1st ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch South Africa vs England on TV, online?

RSA vs ENG, 1st ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch South Africa vs England on TV, online?

Defending World Champions England will be looking to kick start 2023 on a high as they travel to South Africa for a three-match ODI series. With the ODI World Cup coming later in the year, the series could be the perfect time for both the teams to test the depth of the squad while also allowing them the freedom to rotate the squad. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will South Africa vs England 1st ODI take place?

The 1st ODI between South Africa vs England will be held on 27th of January, Friday.

Where will South Africa vs England 1st ODI take place?

The 1st ODI between South Africa vs England will take place at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

When will South Africa vs England 1st ODI start?

The 1st ODI between South Africa vs England will start at 4:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England 1st ODI on TV?

The 1st ODI between South Africa vs England match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of South Africa vs England 1st ODI online?

Live streaming of the 1st ODI between South Africa vs England match will be available on the Sony LIV app.

What are the full squads?

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes

