SA vs ENG 1st ODI: Good news for Mumbai Indians, express English pacer set to return to international cricket

This is the year of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup and the action has shifted from the 20-over format to the 50-over format. Last year all the international teams were busy playing the T20 format keeping in mind the 20-over World Cup that was played last year and the emphasis now lies on the 50-over format with the World Cup in sight. India have already played 2 ODI series this year and it is now time for South Africa to play against England.

Before the start of the series, there is a piece of good news for the English Cricket team. Their express pacer Jofra Archer is all set to return after he recovered from a stress fracture in the lower back and an elbow injury that required two operations. Things look bright for Buttler and his team who are the reigning champions of the 50-over World Cup. Before Archer's return to the international setup, he tuned himself up while playing in the SA20 League. Archer returned to competitive cricket after he became 80 percent fit and starting today, he will play international games for England.

While reacting to his return Archer said:

It is a good time to play cricket and not to worry about if my body's going to give way. This was the most important criteria for me and seems that I've ticked that box off. I am still emotional about my international return. I am still a bit stiff and trying to take some rust away. I'd still say that I am not at 100 percent. It is all about fine-tuning. Just more discipline than actual cricket stuff.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, David Willey, Olly Stone, Philip Salt

