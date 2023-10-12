SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Controversial DRS results leave Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis in shock

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Marcus Stoinis and Marnus Labuschagne against South Africa on Oct 12, 2023

A big controversy erupted during Australia's ICC World Cup 2023 match against South Africa at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday, October 12. Two controversial DRS calls left the fans and Australian players in shock as the five-time world champions lost six wickets on 70 runs while chasing a tough 312-run target in their second game in the tournament.

Steve Smith's dismissal from the LBW decision emerged as a shocker for the fans and the player. Smith looked in a good rhythm after Australia lost openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh early. Smith smashed four boundaries while trying to get Australia back in the game but a DRS call went against him which also changed the game's momentum for the Proteas.

Kagiso Rabada's sharp inside swing found Smiths pads and the umpire was quick to deny the star pacer's weak appeal. However, skipper Temba Bavuma called for a DRS intervention and the reply showed the ball's trajectory finding the leg stump. The reply clearly stunned the Australian camp and the player was in complete disbelief while taking a long walk towards the pavilion.

A second controversy took place during the 18th over on Rabada's delivery to dismiss Marcus Stoinis. Rabada's good-length delivery took a thick edge of Stoinis' gloves and found Quinton de Kock behind the stumps. Umpires initially ruled out a dismissal but the DRS replay showed a clear spike in the ultraedge review. However, the replay showed Stonis's right hand was clearly off the bat but the DRS ruled it out to surprise Stoinis and spectators.

Australia's innings collapsed from 50 for 2 to 70 for 6 as South African pacers dominated the first 20 overs. Rabada took three valuable wickets, even two of those were not convincing enough, to show some positive signs of his return to form.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

