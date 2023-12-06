ICC rankings: Ravi Bishnoi becomes World No.1 T20I bowler after scintillating display vs Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi.

ICC rankings: Indian players have been rewarded big from the T20I series against Australia as several stars have seen a big rise in the latest updated ICC rankings for players. Star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and spinner Ravi Bishnoi have made big gains in the T20I rankings with the former making a massive leap.

Gaikwad has jumped 56 spots in the T20I batters' chart from 63 to No.7 as per the recent update. He was ranked 63 on November 27 and as per the latest rankings, Gaikwad is now 7th with 673 rating points to his name. Suryakumar Yadav still leads the batters' rankings with 881 ratings to his name, while Gaikawad is the only other Indian batter in the top 30.

Bishnoi rewarded as Player of the Series too

Player of the series from India's 4-1 win over Australia, Ravi Bishnoi has also been rewarded for his scintillating performances. Bishnoi has moved six places up from 11th and is now the 5th-ranked T20I bowler in the world. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan still leads the bowlers' chart with 692 ratings to his name. Bishnoi has 665 in 5th place.

Aussie all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has also jumped 15 places to move to 28th in the batters' rankings, while Yashasvi Jaiswal is down 15 places as per the rankings on ICC's website. There isn't much change in the all-rounders' list. Marcus Stoinis has fallen one place from 4th to 5th as Aiden Markram takes his place.

Ruturaj and Bishnoi were stellar in the series

Notably, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi were stellar with bat and ball, respectively in the series. Gaiwkad was the leading run-scorer in the series as he made 223 runs in 5 games. Gaikwad also hit a century in the series. Bishnoi was on top of the chart in wicket-taking chart as took nine wickets in 5 matches. Bishnoi also equalled Ravichandran Ashwin's record of most wickets by an Indian in a T20I series.

