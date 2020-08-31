Time to don the Red and Gold: Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil new-look jersey ahead of IPL 2020 in UAE

Image Source : @RCBTWEETS Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil new-look jersey

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday launched their new jersey for the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League which will be played in the UAE.

The red and black colours have been retained by the franchise with a touch of gold at the end of the sleeves. And the logos of their sponsors take a considerable portion of the upper part of the jersey.

RCB shared a picture of Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, captain Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, and Umesh Yadav donning the new jersey and captioned it, "Time to don the Red and Gold, Face the challenge and #PlayBold, Onto the battlefield we stride, With all our might and all our pride! #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers"

RCB players will also be donning the new golden-coloured helmet during the 13th season which was unveiled during their first training earlier this week.

They have already completed their mandatory period of six days of quarantine and have cleared all the three COVID-19 tests to resume training.

RCB are yet to win their maiden IPL title but Director of Cricket Mike Hesson earlier opined that they have coevred all their bases including the death overs which has troubled them the most in the last few years.

