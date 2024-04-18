Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
Rohit Sharma stands at threshold of historic IPL milestone, set to join MS Dhoni in elite list

Rohit Sharma displayed sublime touch in Mumbai Indians' (MI) previous fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The former Mumbai Indians captain played an unbeaten knock of 105 runs off 63 balls with the help of 11 fours and five sixes.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2024 12:14 IST
Rohit Sharma.
Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma is set to join MS Dhoni in an elite section of the list of players who have played the most number of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit is the second-most capped player in the history of the cash-rich league with 249 games.

If he goes on to play for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 33rd game of the 17th season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday (April 18) then he will become the second player ever to play 250 or more IPL games.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni is the most capped player in the lucrative tournament with 256 matches. Notably, Rohit is jointly tied at the second place alongside Dinesh Karthik, who has also played 249 IPL games.

Rohit's IPL career kicked off his IPL career with Deccan Chargers (DC) under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist. The right-handed batter played a total of 45 matches for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers between 2008 to 2010. Rohit has played 244 games for his current IPL side - Mumbai Indians. 

Meanwhile, the former Mumbai Indians captain is enjoying a terrific season in the Indian Premier League. The 36-year-old has already amassed 261 runs in six matches at a stellar average of 52.20 and is sixth on the list of players with the most runs in the ongoing season.

Rohit's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 167.31 and has hammered 28 fours and 15 sixes in the 17th edition.

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match

Rohit Sharma dismisses reports of T20 World Cup selection meeting with selectors as fake

WATCH | Kuldeep Yadav lashes out at Mukesh Kumar during clash against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 squad

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj.

