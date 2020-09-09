Image Source : TWITTER: @MIPALTAN Out of the park! Rohit Sharma's incredible 95-meter six hits moving bus during Mumbai Indians' training

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is spending quality time in the nets to be prepared for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Rohit led the Mumbai franchise to their record fourth title win in the last edition of IPL and the latest training videos of him suggests that he is raring to grab the fifth one.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians posted a video on Twitter, where Rohit smashed a ball and it landed on the moving bus outside the stadium.

“Batsmen smash sixes, Legends clear the stadium, Hitman smashes a six + clears the stadium + hits a moving,” Mumbai Indians captioned the video.

In the 37-second video, Rohit is seen facing a spinner in the nets and he stepped down the ground to send the ball out of the stadium, which clearly hit a moving bus. The video also displayed that the ball travelled 95-meter distance.

Recently, Rohit was conferred with the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. He is the only fourth cricketer to be bestowed with India's highest sporting honour. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna.

Tendulkar was the first Indian cricketer to get the honour in 1998, followed by Dhoni in 2007 and Kohli in 2018. Kohli won it jointly with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the impending 13th season of the Indian Premier League against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

