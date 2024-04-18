Rohit Sharma dismisses reports of T20 World Cup selection meeting with selectors as fake

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma.

The skipper of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, has dismissed the recent reports of meeting the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid to discuss India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 as fake.

Rohit made his debut on the Club Praire Fire Podcast and revealed that no such meeting had taken place while speaking to Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on the show.

"I haven't met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai, playing Golf. Rahul Dravid is watching his kid play in Bengaluru. He was in Mumbai, actually. He was. He got him to play on a red soil wicket here at CCI (Cricket Club of India). That's about it," Rohit Sharma told on the Club Praire Fire Podcast.

"We haven't met, to be honest. In today's day and age, unless you hear it from either myself, Rahul himself, Ajit himself, or someone from the BCCI coming and talking in front of the camera, everything is fake," he added.

Notably, reports had surfaced that Agarkar, Rohit and Dravid met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to discuss India's make-up for the T20 World Cup 2024. Some of the reports also suggested that Virat Kohli might be considered as an opener alongside Rohit during India's T20 World Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Rohit also shared that he would like Rishabh Pant to be a part of India's T20 World Cup squad when the former England captain Vaughan asked him if there was a player he would like to have in the team for the sake of recreation and fun.

"All these guys are quite crazy to be honest. If anyone, who makes me laugh, then it's Rishabh Pant. He is one crazy guy. I have been watching him since he was a kid. I was quite disappointed when he missed a year-and-a-half due to that accident. He is quite witty. The kind of stuff he does behind the stumps makes you laugh. He has got his own way of doing this, this is what I like about it," Rohit mentioned.