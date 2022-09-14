Wishes pour in for Robin Uthappa as he retires from all forms of cricket

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Robin Uthappa in action | File Photo

Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, 14 September. The veteran batter last played for India in 2015 and played for CSK in the 2022 season.

"It has been my greatest honour to represent my country and my state, Karnataka. However, all good things must come to an end, and with a grateful heart, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket," Uthappa tweeted.

As expected, Twitter poured in with wishes for the 36-year-old. Here are the best reactions.

Robin has played all 15 seasons of IPL. He has played for six teams - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indian, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, and Rajasthan Royals.

During his IPL journey, Uthappa played 205 matches and scored 4952 runs with an average of 27.51.

He has played 46 ODIs and has scored 934 runs including six half-centuries with an average of 25.94.

In 13 matches in the shortest format of cricket, Uthappa amassed 249 runs at an average of 24.90.

Numbers aside, Robin has had a great impact on the game and here's wishing him a great future ahead with a cracker of a new innings.

