Batting position, openers, captaincy - Pant answers everything after being appointed India captain

Rishabh Pant is all set to lead the Indian side for the first time in the home T20 series vs South Africa. KL Rahul was originally slated to lead the team before a groin injury ruled him out of the series.

Pant attended the press conference before the match day and said he is happy to lead India but hasn't yet been able to digest the news.

It’s a very good feeling although it didn’t come in good circumstances. The news just came in for me as well an hour back so I’m also processing it. I haven’t even digested the information yet. It is a great feeling to get this opportunity, especially in my hometown.

As far as the team composition is concerned, Pant said that there will be a lot of changes going forward. He added that they are trying to achieve certain goals they have set together as a team.

As a team, we have thought about certain goals that we want to achieve as a team. We are continuously working on them. We are thinking about the World Cup. In the coming days, you’ll see a lot of changes.

Talking about the opening pair, Pant said that since KL is out and there aren't many openers in the side, everyone can guess who it's going to be.

Not much will change in the batting order as KL was to open. There will be one change. We don’t have a lot of openers so you can guess what that will be.

He also talked about his position in the batting order and said that it will totally depend on the conditions.