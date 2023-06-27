Rishabh Pant reunites with his Team India 'gang' at NCA, shares heartwarming pictures - See post

Follow us on Image Source : RISHABH PANT TWITTER Rishabh Pant met a few of his Indian teammates at the NCA

Injuries have been galore for Team India in the last year or so with a few first-choice players spending more time on the sidelines rather than the field. Jasprit Bumrah (back) has been out of action since September last year. Rishabh Pant, who met with a car accident in December last year underwent a couple of knee surgeries after a ligament tear and is undergoing his recovery. KL Rahul, who underwent thigh surgery after sustaining a hamstring injury during the IPL is in the NCA for his recovery while there is Shreyas Iyer with his own recurring back problem.

The Indian team is missing Bumrah since the T20 World Cup 2022, Pant since January earlier this year while Iyer has been out since the Ahmedabad Test against Australia. While all of them are on their respective recovery paths, it will still take them some time to be back on the field fully fit. As most of them are at NCA, it was a reunion of sorts on Monday, June 26 as not just the ones recovering from an injury but the ones training before the West Indies series also were there.

Pant shared a couple of pictures with his teammates KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur as they seemed to be having a lot of fun meeting each other after a long time. "Reunion is always fun with the gang," Pant captioned the post.

While Pant is expected to miss the action for the whole year, Rahul is expected to be fit only before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The trio of Chahal, Siraj and Thakur will be leaving with the rest of the Indian contingent for the Caribbean in a few days' time. Team India are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies.

