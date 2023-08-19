Rinku Singh finds mention on Kaun Banega Crorepati show; host Amitabh Bachchan quizzes Ghoomer star cast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rinku Singh

The world got a glimpse of the Uttar Pradesh-born Rinku Singh's ball-striking ability when the southpaw hammered five sixes in a row against Gujarat Titans' left-arm pacer Yash Dayal to win an unwinnable game for Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League 2023 while playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was no mean feat as very few batters in the history of the game have achieved something of such gargantuan proportion and his historic act recently made its way to the popular Indian TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati - the Hindi adaptation of the show 'Who wants to be a millionaire?'

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati that aired on Friday, August 18, the star cast of the newly released Hindi movie Ghoomer appeared on the show, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. During the course of the show, the host Amitabh Bachchan asked a question based on Rinku's heroics from the 2023 IPL.

"Which Kolkata Knight Riders batsman hit five sixes in a row in the last over of a match in the 2023 IPL?" the question read. The options given were, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer.

Rinku's stature as a batter witnessed a remarkable upsurge after his unforgettable knock against Titans. During the IPL 2023, the southpaw played 14 games for Kolkata and scored 474 runs at a strike rate of 149.53 and an impressive average of 59.25, including four half-centuries.

He has been rewarded for his terrific outings and made his T20I debut for India on Friday, August 18 against Ireland at The Village in Malahide. He has also been included in India's squad that will feature at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Though he couldn't get an opportunity to bat in his first game as India won by two runs (DLS method), he might get an opportunity soon with two more games remaining on the tour.

