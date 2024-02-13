Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Rehan Ahmed intercepted at Rajkot Airport as visa issue comes back to haunt England again

The 19-year-old leggie has bagged 15 scalps in three Tests at an average of 28.53. He made his Test debut against Pakistan in December 2022 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2024 6:41 IST
Rehan Ahmed.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rehan Ahmed.

England encountered more visa issues on Monday when their young leg spinner Rehan Ahmed was intercepted by authorities at the Hirasar airport in Rajkot on Monday (February 12) from entering the city as the English team made its way back to the country from Dubai.

It is believed that the Nottingham-born did not have the required paperwork and hence the airport authorities intercepted him.

As per a report in Sportstar, Rehan only had a single-entry visa and that led to the trouble whereas the other English players were allowed to check out.

Notably, this is not the first time an England player has encountered visa issues while entering the country. 

Shoaib Bashir, England's newly discovered spin weapon, couldn't arrive in time with the rest of the squad due to a delay in the issuing of his visa. As a result, Bashir was not available for selection in the first Test of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

England's pacer, Ollie Robinson, narrowly escaped a visa row himself after he received his visa just in the nick of time before England boarded the flight to Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi for the first Test.

"There was an error at the ECB - I think they must have just put an initial wrong, or one letter must have been wrong. It didn't pass. He was like, 'you're not coming to India - you have to stay here for another night… it could be two nights, could be three nights, don't know how long it's going to take.' Luckily, I woke up in the morning to a nice message from Wayne saying 'visa's here'," Robinson revealed on his podcast, Chatting balls.

England's Test squad:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson.

