RCB vs SRH: Sandeep Sharma equals unique IPL record after dismissing Virat Kohli for seventh time

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sandeep Sharma (middle)

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Sandeep Sharma on Saturday equalled a unique record in the Indian Premier League after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli for the seventh time during the IPL 2020 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sandeep dismissed Kohli for the record seventh time in IPL history. No bowler has got the better of the RCB skipper that many times. Ashish Nehra stands next with six dismissals. Kohli has managed only 69 runs in 12 innings against Sandeep at a strike rate of 139.

Sandeep's seven dismissals of Kohli is now the joint-most by a bowler dismissing a single batsman in IPL history. Zaheer Khan had git rid of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni that many times as well.

It was in the fifth over of the game. Sandeep bowled the sucker ball and Kohli leaned in to drive the ball through covers, but hit it straight to Kane Williamson at shortish extra cover. Kohli departed for a run-a-ball seven as RCB went two down. This was also Sandeep's 52nd wicket in IPL powerplays, which is the second-most by a bowler in the tournament after Zaheer's tally of 53.

Earlier in the evening, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl fisrt in Sharjah. RCB need a win to qualify for the playoffs. SRH need to win both their remaining games.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage