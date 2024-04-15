Monday, April 15, 2024
     
RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers win toss, opt to field; Ferguson makes RCB debut, no Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024 Live: Royal Challengers Bengaluru need a win, that's the universal truth, but they need a statement win, something that MI got against them a few days ago, that revitalises their campaign given the amount of desperation in the camp.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 15, 2024 19:26 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Updates

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers win toss, opt to field; Lockie Ferguson makes RCB debut, no Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates: The desperation siron has been buzzed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their weaknesses, if not already known, were exposed publicly in a hammering against the Mumbai Indians in their last outing in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The bowling attack has been ineffective to say the least and now that their campaign is on the line a few more changes are expected on Monday, April 15 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Another team filled with intent merchants, Hyderabad (SRH) have looked dangerous in this season of the IPL. Some teams have inherent weaknesses in defending a total or some like to bat first and put the opposition under pressure of the scoreboard. But none with SRH. The team prefers to chase given their structure, however, out of three wins, they have won two while defending because they just bat the opposition out of the game. Hence, RCB will be on tenterhooks as they haven't been able to do either well but they would want to chase at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and hope that they are able to get a second win on the board, which they have been looking since their third match of the campaign.

Follow all the live updates of the RCB vs SRH clash, which is key from the tournament perspective as well because if the home side loses today, the top four will start maintaining distance from the other six.

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

  • Apr 15, 2024 7:26 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Who's winning it?

  • Apr 15, 2024 7:24 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Impact substitutes

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

  • Apr 15, 2024 7:19 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Sunrisers go unchanged

    Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

  • Apr 15, 2024 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Ferguson makes his RCB debut, no Siraj

    Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

  • Apr 15, 2024 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RCB vs SRH pitch report: Another slower deck

    The square boundaries will be 57 metres and 64 metres with 69 metres straight. There is live grass on the surface, but it is patchy and the wicket is probably dry which means the spinners will have a big role to play and RCB have gone in with both part-timers in Will Jacks and Mahipal Lomror. Despite all of that, Aaron Finch said that chasing will be better and RCB captain Faf du Plessis has gone in with that option.

  • Apr 15, 2024 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss, opt to bowl

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and opted to field first saying that the surface has been a bit slower throughout the season but reckoned that chasing is the best option there. 

  • Apr 15, 2024 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Lockie Ferguson handed RCB cap

    Finally, what everyone has been waiting for - Lockie Ferguson, the Kiwi pacer - will make his debut for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, his fourth franchise in the IPL having played for Rising Pune Supergiant, Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans.

  • Apr 15, 2024 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Leader Pat Cummins continues to flourish for Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Many expressed their reservation regarding Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision of handing Pat Cummins the captaincy because of how he has done for Australia in the other two formats. The reason for reservation was mainly because of two reasons, one that Cummins had never led a side in the T20 format and that he isn't a starter for Australia in the T20 line-up. However, under him SRH has looked a completely different team from the one that was pretending to be one in the last couple of years. The players have bought into the aggressive approach and Cummins himself has stuck to his strengths with the ball and rotated the bowlers nicely to get the results in his side's favour.

  • Apr 15, 2024 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Expect a few more changes for RCB

    RCB dropped Cameron Green in the last game and brought in Will Jacks and it may be time for them to drop their other Aussie, Glenn Maxwell, who has looked like a shadow of himself in this season. Maxwell also hurt his finger in the last game and could be rested and RCB will need to bolster their bowling as well because the current one is not working at all, and if you needed a reason, Mumbai Indians chasing 197 in 15.4 overs against them last Thursday should be enough.

  • Apr 15, 2024 6:34 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    RCB need to win, as simple as that - welcome to live coverage of Match No. 30

    It's not often that the objective of a team is as clear and as simple as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's on Monday - just win, no other option. Obviously, every team wants to win going into each and every game but RCB are in a position where they have no other option. Welcome to our live coverage of the RCB vs SRH match from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

