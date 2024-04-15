RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers win toss, opt to field; Ferguson makes RCB debut, no Siraj

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Updates

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers win toss, opt to field; Lockie Ferguson makes RCB debut, no Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates: The desperation siron has been buzzed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their weaknesses, if not already known, were exposed publicly in a hammering against the Mumbai Indians in their last outing in the ongoing edition of the IPL . The bowling attack has been ineffective to say the least and now that their campaign is on the line a few more changes are expected on Monday, April 15 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Another team filled with intent merchants, Hyderabad (SRH) have looked dangerous in this season of the IPL. Some teams have inherent weaknesses in defending a total or some like to bat first and put the opposition under pressure of the scoreboard. But none with SRH. The team prefers to chase given their structure, however, out of three wins, they have won two while defending because they just bat the opposition out of the game. Hence, RCB will be on tenterhooks as they haven't been able to do either well but they would want to chase at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and hope that they are able to get a second win on the board, which they have been looking since their third match of the campaign.

