RCB vs SRH Head to Head IPL 2021: Full squads, injury updates, player replacement, stats

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs SRH Head to Head IPL 2021: Virat Kohli's Bangalore will meet Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderbad in Match 52 of IPL 2021.

Assured of a play-off berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to inch closer to a top-two finish in the league stage when they play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Wednesday. Eyeing their first IPL title triumph, RCB are currently placed third in the pecking order with 16 points from 12 games.

Kolkata still will miss the services of a key player in the crucial game.

Injury updates and replacements

The Royal Challengers Bangalore boast of a full-strength squad (in UAE), with no major injuries yet. The side benched Kyle Jamieson in their previous two games for England's George Garton, but Jamieson could return against SRH.

RCB Squad Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga

Follow IPL 2021 Live Coverage Here

For SRH, David Warner is expected to remain out of the team after the opener ran out of favour with a string of bad performances. Jason Roy was named replacement and the English batter proved his worth early with a half-century but hasn't fired in last two games. Key pacer T Natarajan remains out of the team after testing COVID-19 positive last week with J&K pacer Umran Malik replacing him in the squad. The Kashmir pacer also bowled the fastest ball (150-plus kmph) by an Indian this season.

Ahead of the second leg, the side lost wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow and the SRH announced Sherfane Rutherford as a replacement.

SRH Squad Kane Williamson (c), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Umran Malik, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Head to Head

Matches Played: 20

RCB Won: 8

SRH Won: 10

NR: 1