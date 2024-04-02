RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers look to shake off rust at home against feisty Lucknow
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024 Live: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have found their home turf challenging to be able to get results in their favour and hence will be eager to get over the line against the Lucknow Super Giants, who are coming off a win.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have found themselves playing in these rivalry matches at the start of the 2024 edition of the IPL or may be whichever team they play against, it becomes a rivalry. However, the Men in Red have to play well at home, which they haven't won well of late and have suffered mostly because of the lack of depth in their bowling resources for the venue, which is a flathead with small boundaries. RCB have already lost a couple of games and they will be eager to get this one under their belt because they will be facing teams like Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians next and before those games, they would want to have four points under their belt. The Super Giants, on the other hand, are sweating over their skipper's fitness and the question lingers on in this game as well despite them coming off a win. Follow all the live updates of the RCB vs LSG clash, which promises to be a good one-