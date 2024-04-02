RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match No 15 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have found themselves in a tricky spot in the 2024 edition of the IPL having lost two games out of three played thus far as the home ground continues to bring bad news and results for them. Yes, they did have one win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the season so far but their bowling will need to come up to speed to be able to challenge the opposition on a ground which hasn't been good to the bowlers. Against them is a team, which is coming off an impressive win against the Punjab Kings, the Lucknow Super Giants, who have probably found their X-factor in the bowling attack.

Mayank Yadav single-handedly changed the complexion of the match given the Punjab openers had stitched a 100-run partnership in a chase of 200. However, one wicket and it all came downhill for the Kings and Mayank Yadav with his sheer, raw pace had a lot to do with it. But can he replicate his heroics on a batting flathead like Bengaluru against a strong RCB top-order? That could actually be the game, RCB's batters against LSG's bowling attack.

With no Gautam Gambhir, the heat might be off from this game but Kohli and Naveen ul Haq are still there and despite the reconciliation, expect some of the banter. LSG have their own problem in terms of KL Rahul's susceptible fitness and will be wondering how he turns up on the match day as the Men in Blue will need him at the top.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No 15, RCB vs LSG

Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq (c), Mayank Dagar, Anuj Rawat, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi

Probably playing XIIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph/Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammad Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mahipal Lomror/Yash Dayal

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul/Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav, Shivam Mavi/M Siddharth