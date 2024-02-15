Ravindra Jadeja posts message for Sarfaraz Khan after the latter's run out in Rajkot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sarfaraz Khan's dismissal.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has posted a message for debutant Sarfaraz Khan after a mishap on the field on day 1 of the India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot. Jadeja and Sarfaraz partnered for a 77-run stand for the 5th wicket before the latter was dismissed run-out in a mix-up between the two batters. The dismissal ended the Mumbai batter's terrific first outing for India in International cricket but not before he made 62.

Jadeja took to Instagram to post a message for the 26-year-old and admitted that it was his "wrong call" that resulted in the debutant's wicket. "Feeling bad for Sarfaraz Khan. It was my wrong call. Well played," the 35-year-old veteran all-rounder wrote in his Instagram story after the first day's play.

Sarfaraz was well on his way in his debut India outing with 62 runs from 66 balls. He was fiery and took down the spinners with domination after a little "nervous" time when he just came to the crease. He hit 9 fours and a six in his innings and notched up a 48-ball fifty, which is now the joint second-fastest for an Indian debutant in Tests. He is only behind Yadavenadrasingh (Yuvraj of Patiala), who took 42 balls and levelled with Hardik Pandya (48 balls both) in this list.

Notably, Sarfaraz also opened up on the dismissal after the end of the day. It is a part of the game. Miscommunication happens in cricket. Sometimes run-out happens, sometimes you get the runs," he said.

"I spoke to Jadeja at lunch time and requested him to talk to me while playing. I like talking while playing. It was my first time. I told him that when I go out to bat, keep talking to me while playing. He kept talking and supported me a lot while I was batting," Sarfaraz added.