Ravindra Jadeja joins Kapil Dev to achieve this unique feat, becomes second Indian to join elite list

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Australia batter

Ravindra Jadeja, on Wedenesday scripted history to become the second Indian after Kapil Dev to make it to an elite list. On the first day of the 3rd Test between India and Australia, the 34-year-old all rounder took his 500th international wicket. He became the 2nd Indian to complete 5000 international runs and 500 wickets.

In his 63rd Test match, Jadeja dismissed Australia opener Travis Head on the fourth ball of his first over and reached the unique milestone. In the Indore Test, he went on to take two more crucial wickets of Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Legendary player Kapil Dev was the first Indian to reach the milestone. He has registered 9,031 runs and 687 wickets in international career.

Jadeja has played in 63 Tests, 171 ODIs, and 64 T20Is in his career. Jadeja has taken 263, 189, and 51 wickets in Tests, ODIs, and T20I, respectively. On the other hand, when it comes to his batting performance, Jadeja has scored 2623 runs, 2447 runs and 457 runs in Tests, ODIs, and T20I, respectively.

Overall, Jadeja became the 11th all-rounder to complete 500 international wickets and 500 international runs. The other players who made it to the unique list are Ian Botham, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram,Jacques Kallis, Shahid Afridi, Daniel Vettori, Shaun Pollock, Chaminda Vaas and, Shakib Al Hasan.

Jadeja's top 5 bowling performances in Test career:

IND vs AUS (2023): 7-42

IND vs ENG (2016): 7-48

IND vs AUS (2017): 6-63

IND vs SA (2013): 6-138

IND vs SA (2015): 5-21

Latest Cricket News