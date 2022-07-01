Magical lefties bring India on right track after disappointing batting debacle

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja rescue India

The ongoing Test match which is currently being played at Edgbaston was much awaited since the time it was postponed due to the COVID outbreak in the United Kingdom last year. India currently leads the series 2-1 and they will now want to deny victory to the English side and clinch the series.

The last time when the series had started Kohli was leading the team with Ravi Shastri at the helm of things. On the other hand, Joe Root was leading the English side with Chris Silverwood performing his duties as a head coach. But times did change and so did the leadership roles for both teams.

Rohit Sharma took the charge of the Indian team under Head coach Rahul Dravid's supervision. On the other hand, Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root as the captain with Brendon McCullum performing the duties of head coach. With Rohit Sharma ruled out of the series, Jasprit Bumrah has taken on the role of the skipper for the final Test.

Skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and invited India to bat first sensing the overcast conditions. The likes of James Anderson, Matthew Potts, and Stuart Broad gained the huge benefit of the environment and they delivered as expected.

With the likes of Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Hanuma Vihari gone, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer followed them back to the dressing room. England was all over India and it seemed that the remaining batsmen such as Pant and Jadeja will have to take the onus on themselves to take India out of trouble.

Pant scored a blistering 146 and Ravindra Jadeja is still batting on 83* off 163 deliveries. Both Jadeja and Pant put together 222 runs partnership and rescued India. Rishabh Pant's century remains the fastest century scored by any batsman in the history of Edgbaston.

When play resumes on day 2, it will be interesting to see the game plans that both teams will have.