Ravichandran Ashwin trumps Jasprit Bumrah to become No.1 ranked bowler in ICC Test rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reclaimed his top spot in the latest ICC Test rankings. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the fifth and final Test against England and accounted for a total of nine scalps in the game. At the same time, his teammate Bumrah who was at the numero uno position when the Test started only picked up a couple of wickets.

The stark contrast in their performance meant Bumrah was always going to lose his top position and his rating points read 847, on level terms with Josh Hazlewood. Meanwhile, Ashwin has 870 rating points to show for himself while Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has made his comeback in the top 10. He is at the 10th spot benefiting from Kyle Jamieson not playing against Australia.

Matt Henry of the Kiwis has jumped a massive six places to claim the 12th position after a brilliant show picking up nine wickets in the second Test against Australia including a 7-fer in the first innings. The only other Indian player in top 10 is Ravindra Jadeja with 788 rating points. England veteran James Anderson who completed 700 wickets in Tests in Dharamsala is at the ninth place at the moment.

Interestingly, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has jumped a staggering 15 places after picking up a five-wicket haul in the first innings against the Brits. He is now at the 16th place and would be hoping to make it into the top 10 the next time India play Tests. Notably, not many Tests will be played now (only BAN vs SL series is scheduled) until the T20 World Cup ends after which India will host New Zealand and Bangladesh at home in October-November.

ICC Test Bowling Rankings