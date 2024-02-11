Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
  'Real show stealer was Boomball' - R Ashwin heaps praise on teammate following latter's superlative feat

'Real show stealer was Boomball' - R Ashwin heaps praise on teammate following latter's superlative feat

R Ashwin is one shy of completing 500 scalps in his Test career. He was left stranded on 499 wickets after the Indian pace attack made light work of the English tail in the second Test match in Visakhapatnam.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2024 7:57 IST
R Ashwin celebrates a wicket with Jasprit Bumrah.
R Ashwin celebrates a wicket with Jasprit Bumrah.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is touted as one of the best pace bowlers going around in world cricket at this time and the ongoing home Test series against England showcases the reason he is rated so highly among his peers.

Bumrah turned out to be the difference in the second Test between India and England as his first innings spell of 6/45 turned the entire game on its head.

Bumrah presented the craft of reverse swing in an exhibition under the scorching Vizag sun on day 2 and caught the England batters by surprise.

Many experts argued that India had no chance of scripting a comeback if it wasn't for Bumrah and his lethal spell of fast bowling. The latest to join Bumrah's bandwagon is none other than his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin took to his YouTube channel and heaped praise on the Indian pace spearhead for his magnificent performance in the series and the latest feat that has come his way.

"The real show stealer was BoomBall. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily. He is the leading wicket-taker with 14 (sic) wickets and also the No.1 ranked Test bowler. I am a huge fan of his and this is a Himalayan feat," said Ashwin.

The India off-spinner is himself standing at the threshold of a major milestone as he is just a pole away from entering the list of bowlers with 500 Test scalps.

The veteran offie also lauded Shubman Gill for his defiant hundred that helped the hosts rack up a mammoth lead and post a daunting total of 399 in front of the Three Lions at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

"There's no doubt about the amount of talent that Shubman Gill has. But the hundred justified just the kind of armour he had as a batter," Ashwin added.

