Rashid Khan prays for 'peaceful' and 'developed' nation on Afghanistan's Independence Day

Amid turmoil in the nation after the Taliban takeover, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan on Thursday extended wishes to his countrymen on the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day.

Rashid, who is currently playing in England for Trent Rockets in the inaugural edition of the Hundred, wished for a "peaceful" nation. Afghanistan Independence Day on August 19 commemorates the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919 that ended British rule in the central Asian nation.

"Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices. We hope and pray for the peaceful, developed and United nation INSHALLAH," wrote Rashid.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have also confirmed that Rashid and Mohammad Nabi will be available for the remaining part of the 14th edition of the IPL.

Earlier this week, a member of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the nation's participation in the impending T20 World Cup in the UAE. Afghanistan have been clubbed with former champions India and Pakistan along with New Zealand in Group 2 in the T20 showpiece.

"Yes, we will play in the T20 World Cup. The preparations are on and the available players will be back to training in Kabul in the next few days.

"We are looking for a venue for the tri-series involving Australia and West Indies and that will be the best preparation for the showpiece event. We are speaking to some countries like Sri Lanka and also I think Malaysia. Let's see how that pans out," Afghanistan cricket team's media manager Hikmat Hassan said.