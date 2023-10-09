Rashid Khan do donate entire World Cup fees to Afghanistan earthquake survivors

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rashid Khan in action during ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Star leg spinner Rashid Khan has announced that he will be donating his entire match fees earned from the World Cup 2023 campaign to the families that copped the brunt of the tragic earthquake that claimed reportedly more than 2000 lives in the western provinces (Herat, Farah and Badghis) of Afghanistan on Saturday, October 7.

"I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan. I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people. Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need," said Rashid on 'X' formerly Twitter.

Rashid is also going to organise a fundraiser targeting 100,000 USD through his foundation - 'The Rashid Khan Foundation' in an attempt to "provide immediate relief and support to the surviving of this catastrophic disaster".

He has also urged people to contribute to the fundraiser so that it could really make a difference in reducing the pain and agony of the surviving families.

On the cricketing front, Rashid and the Afghanistan cricket team endured a poor and forgettable start to their 2023 World Cup campaign as the team lost to Bangladesh in its first game by six wickets.

After a decent start while batting first, the Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side lost its way completely after the opening duo of Ibrahim Zadran and Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz put up 47 runs for the opening stand. The entire team couldn't even manage to bat its entire quota of 50 overs and got bundled out for 156 in 37.2.

156 was never going to be enough on a decent batting track in Dharamsala and that's what it turned out to be as the Shakib Al Hasan-led side chased it down comfortably in 34.4 overs with six wickets to spare.

