Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik or Arshdeep Singh - Who will make their debut for India against Ireland?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Umran Malik | File Photo

Hardik Pandya has all but confirmed that the T20 against Ireland would see a couple of new faces make their debut. Three players in the squad haven't made their debut for India - Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, and Rahul Tripathi.

"We want to give opportunities but at the same time, we want to play with our best XI. So there will be a couple of caps given but at the same time it is about making sure that when we go on the field we have the best XI"

As far as Rahul Tripathi is concerned, the last IPL season was the one, where we truly got to see what Tripathi brings. He is one of the few players who played the attacking brand of T20 cricket that is in demand.

He played for the team, did not take time to settle, attacked from ball one, put the pressure back on the opposition, and accumulated 413 runs in 14 matches at a staggering strike rate of 158.24.

If he indeed makes his debut against Ireland, he would be a perfect fit to come in at number three. But Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have been with the team since the start of the SA series at home, and if a couple of caps are being handed, they have a greater chance of making their debut.

Umran Malik had picked up 22 wickets in 14 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL this year, while Singh scalped 10 wickets in 14 matches with a magnificent economy of 7.70.

Pandya further went on to say that playing for India is a dream and many players don't get this opportunity.

"There are so many talents in India that people don't get opportunities. Playing for India is always a dream, and for them to achieve that dream will be really fantastic," he said.

The first T20 against Ireland will be played on June 26 at The Village, Dublin ,and will start at 9 PM I.S.T,