'Rahul bhai told me five minutes before that I might play': KL Rahul on last-minute inclusion in IND vs PAK

India middle-order batter KL Rahul stamped his authority on his cricket comeback when he punished the Pakistan bowlers in India's Super Four clash against the arch-rivals. KL Rahul sent the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with his classy timing and calculated hitting on the reserve day of the clash on Monday. But Rahul was not scheduled to play the game which he bossed with a score of 111.

Rahul came in as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer, who returned recently from a back surgery. Iyer missed the game against Pakistan as he suffered a back spasm before the game. Rahul confirmed that it was only five minutes before the toss Rahul was told that he might be playing the Pakistan game.

"You know once you are coming back from an injury, it's really hard and I have had a lot of injuries in the past few years so it's been very difficult but when you have been sitting out for five months, watching matches on TV, you are ready to do anything after returning. Really happy that I could do the job for the team," Rahul said to the Broadcasters.

He added that head coach Rahul Dravid told him at the 11th hour that he might be playing. "Five minutes before the toss, Rahul bhai came and told me that I might have to play because Shreyas got a back spasm. And I had not brought any batting gear, did not get my batting t-shirts, or skins. I had come only knowing that I would be carrying water and had brought only one full-sleeved t-shirt, so, at the last minute, the manager had to run to the hotel and get my stuff. But this has not happened for the first time so mentally, I know what to do when I am thrown in the ring," he added.

