IPL 2020: Ashwin reveals what Ponting said to him after DC spinner chose not to 'Mankad' Aaron Finch

File photo of Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin (right) warns Aaron Finch of leaving his crease before he bowled.

R Ashwin has reignited the controversy of Mankading once again; though this time it was just a warning when he chose not to run out Aaron Finch during his team Delhi Capitals massive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.

The spinner then also took to Twitter to remind everyone that this was his last warning while tagging DC coach Ricky Ponting in the tweet as well.

Speaking on his YouTube channel during a candid chat, the spinner revealed why he decided not to run out Finch during the game, saying he let him off as he knows the Australian opener very well since the KXIP days. Ashwin was captain of KXIP until last year before moving to DC for IPL 2020.

Let’s make it clear !! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @AaronFinch5 and I are good buddies btw.😂😂 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 5, 2020

“I stopped and thought but he was still outside, just staring. He’s been a good friend since KXIP so I let it slide as a final warning,” he said.

Aswin further said that batsman coming out of crease at the non-strikers’ end is unfair and requires to be punished severely and said he can’t be the police all the time until thieves repent for their theft.

“Punishment should be severe. Dock 10 runs for backing up but nobody will do that. Getting batsman out like this is no skill but bowlers have no option either. Can’t stop theft till thieves repent. I can’t be police forever,” he quipped.

While his decision to run out Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler last season didn’t sit well with coach Ponting, who at the beginning of the season said he will like to have a chat with him about Ashwin’s habit.

This led to a further furore among fans as it hinted towards an unsettled DC dressing room. However, the duo dealt with the situation professionally as DC has been going from strength to strength in the season while sitting second in the table by the virtue of run rate.

However, Ashwin tagging Ponting in the tweet suggested that all might not be well between them yet.

The tweaker clarified that Ponting has change of heart on the matter and is on the same page now as Ashwin on the matter.

