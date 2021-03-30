Punjab Kings reveal new jersey for IPL 2021, to sport golden helmets

Image Source : TWITTER/PUNJAB KINGS Punjab Kings jersey

Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings on Tuesday revealed their new jersey for the impending 14th season of the tournament. Punjab Kings made the announcement on social media.

The franchise will be donning a red jersey with golden stripes. The franchise logo will be on the left side and the crest of a lion will be below the primary sponsor logos.

The franchise will also be wearing golden helmets for the new season.

Punjab Kings will be opening their IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 12 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings had headed into the auction having released several players including Glenn Maxwell and hence had the biggest share of the money. They roped in overseas players like Jhye Richardson, Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, and Moises Henriques, while Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan was their biggest signing.