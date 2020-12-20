Australia vs India: Prithvi Shaw put team on back foot, says Adam Gilchrist

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Prithvi Shaw (left).

While Indian recovers from the horrendous show in their humiliating debacle against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, the criticism over such batting performance is not going away anytime soon.

And former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist is the latest one to point out errors India made during the first Test, which ended by the third day on Saturday.

The 49-year-old three time World Cup winner didn’t hold back from pointing out Prithvi Shaw’s incompetent showing in the Tests and blamed him for taking the momentum away from Indian team, who started the second innings with a crucial 53-run lead.

“In both innings, Prithvi Shaw's early dismissal put the team on the back foot. Shaw was part of the team during the last India series here, and there has been plenty of hype and build-up around the youngster,” Gilchrist wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

The cricketer-turned commentator wrote that Shaw’s glaring error in technique was known to many and Aussie pacers came in with clear plans to exploit that.

“His technique has been scrutinised and there was a clear plan to exploit the gap between his bat and pad that is a matter of concern for the youngster,” he further said.

Gilchrist further stated that if the 22-year-old opener keeps going for shots like he did, he is bound to fall early and is prone to losing his spot in the second Test.

“Shaw has also been prone to expansive shots which might backfire in Australian conditions, because he will be liable to edging one to gully. While he is a talented youngster, his performance will put the selectors in a dilemma as they plan for the Boxing Day Test.