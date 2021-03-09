Prithvi Shaw breaks MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's record with unbeaten 185 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Image Source : BCCI GRAB Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw's sensational run in the domestic season continues as he notched up an unbeaten 185 against Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal tie at the Palam A Stadium in New Delhi. Shaw's third List A century this season helped him break MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's long-standing record in the format.

Shaw's knock, which came off 123 balls laced with 21 boundaries and seven sixes, is the highest individual score by an Indian in List A chases, surpassing the previous best of 183, scored by Dhoni against Sri Lanka in Jaipur in 205, a record that was matched 10 years later by Kohli, against Pakistan in 2012in Dhaka.

Shaw's knock single-handedly guided Mumbai to an emphatic nine-wicket win against Saurashtra in the fourth and final quarterfinal tie of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

After the bowlers restricted Saurashtra to 284 for five which Samarth Vyas top-scoring for the visitors with his 71-ball unbeaten 90, Mumbai kicked off on a promising note with the openers later adding a colossal 238-run stand.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shaw's partner, scored 104-ball 75 before falling to Jaydev Unadkat. Aditya Tare had little to add as Mumbai breached the target with 8.1 overs remaining.

Shaw had earlier scored an unbeaten 105 against Delhi before plundering a record-scripting 227* against Puducherry, which is the third-highest score by an Indian in List A cricket after Rohit Sharma's 264 against Sri Lanka and Shikhar Dhawan's 248 against Soth Africa A in 2013, and the highest individual knock as a List A captain.