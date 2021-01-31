'Our players' hardwork, team spirit in Australia was inspiring': PM Modi lauds Team India on Mann Ki Baat

Image Source : PTI/GETTY IMAGES PM Narendra Modi applauded Team India on securing a terrific comeback in the four-match Test series in Australia, as the side came from 0-1 down to beat the hosts 2-1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian cricket team for securing an incredible Test series win in Australia. Team India came from 0-1 down to beat hosts 2-1 in the four-match Test series, despite facing several injuries to key players and losing captain Virat Kohli after the first Test in Adelaide.

The side, which was led by Ajinkya Rahane in the remaining three games of the series, registered victories in Melbourne and Brisbane and produced a heroic display to hold the Australian team to a draw in Sydney.

“This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring,” PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

इस महीने, क्रिकेट पिच से भी बहुत अच्छी खबर मिली | हमारी क्रिकेट टीम ने शुरुआती दिक्कतों के बाद, शानदार वापसी करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सीरीज जीती | हमारे खिलाड़ियों का hard work और teamwork प्रेरित करने वाला है : PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 31, 2021

The official Twitter account of BCCI acknowledged PM Modi's high praise for the side. "Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji for your appreciation and words of encouragement. #TeamIndia will do everything possible to keep the tricolour flying high. @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc @RishabhPant17 @Jaspritbumrah93 @ImRo45 @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS," BCCI wrote.

Ahead of the final Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane, India lost all of its first-choice bowling attack due to injuries. Mohammed Siraj, who made his Test debut in the same series, played the final Test as the senior-most pacer in the XI.

Team India fielded with two debutants (T Natarajan and Washington Sundar) in the playing XI for the deciding game and defied all odds to secure a three-wicket victory in the match. This was India's first victory at The Gabba, and Australia's first loss at the venue in 32 years.

Team India will return to action on February 5 when the side takes on England in the first of four-match Test series. The first two Test matches will take place in Chennai, while the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two games.

The series will also mark the return of international cricket to India for the first time since the sporting action came to a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic.