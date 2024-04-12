'People will start loving him': Ishan Kishan trusts Hardik Pandya to win Mumbai Indians fans all over again

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya.

Star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan does not doubt that Hardik Pandya will win the fans all over again. Notably, Hardik has been copping a lot of abuse from fans ever since he was appointed the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI) in December last year.

From being booed inside the stadium to facing backlash and hate across social media platforms, Hardik has been enduring a really tough time as the skipper of the five-time IPL champions.

However, Ishan is confident that Pandya "must be enjoying it" and it is just a matter of time before "people start loving him (again)".

"He (Pandya) loves challenges, he has been in this situation before and he is in that situation right now. He is not someone who will come out and talk about it and say let’s stop this or that," Ishan was quoted as saying by PTI during a media interaction Mumbai defeated RCB by seven wickets.

"I know that he must be enjoying it. I know him personally. I have spent a lot of time with him. He is ready for the challenges because you cannot complain to the fans, they will come up with their explanations and their point of views. But knowing how Hardik Pandya thinks, he is happy with people doing it but I know that in the coming games, he will do it with the bat and people will start loving him (again)," Ishan added.

Ishan mentioned that fans recognise the hard work of all the cricketers irrespective of their personal opinions about them.

"People also recognise your hard work, what you are going through and still you are doing so well for your team. I think people do recognise that. Our fans will be a little harsh on you but at the same time when you do well, or when you show that it is (still) not bothering you and (that) you are in a very good headspace, that might change.

"If not today, tomorrow. If not tomorrow, day after tomorrow," he said.