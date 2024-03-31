PCB to appoint separate overseas coaches for Test and white-ball formats | Report

Follow us on Image Source : PCB PCB are considering separate coaches for red-ball and white-ball formats.

Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to appoint separate foreign coaches for white-ball and Test cricket and has narrowed down a couple of candidates for the positions, PTI reported. PCB issued advertisements for the post of red ball and white ball coaches on Saturday.

A PCB source told PTI that though the Pakistan Board has invited applications through advertisements, it is interested in appointing ex-Australian speedster Jason Gillispie and former South African batter Gary Kirsten for the coaching roles.

It added that the Board is considering getting Gillispie onboard for the red-ball format, while it has earmarked Kirsten as their white-ball coach. The Board wants the two former cricketers to apply for the posts so they can be considered for the roles on a long-term basis.

The source added that the PCB chairman Mohsin Maqvi followed the rules and has also kept the Board of Governors in the loop of all developments. "He has given the advertisement to ensure that whoever is appointed as coaches are given a proper contract and tenure to show their worth and not change at the whims and fancies of any chairman," the source said.

The applications are open till April 15. The eligible candidates must have a minimum experience of five years of experience of coaching a domestic, international or franchise team alongside having a minimum of level two coaching credentials. The Board said that the candidates with higher credentials will be given preferences.