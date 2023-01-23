PCB controversy: Haroon Rashid replaces Shahid Afridi as new chief selector

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Haroon Rashid replaces Shahid Afridi as chief selector

PCB controversy: The Pakistan Cricket Board looks like one confusing body at the moment. They went through wholesale changes last month, but as of now, it seems as if they are still not done. The PCB has announced some more changes and it might have come as a shock to their former skipper and captain Shahid Afridi. the legendary Pakistan allrounder was appointed as the interim chief selector of the men's cricket team, but he has now been removed by Haroon Rashid who served as Pakistan's chief selector between 2015 and 2016.

After Pakistan's 3-0 Test series loss to England on home soil in December 2022, Ramiz Raja was ousted from the cricketing body and was replaced by Najam Sethi. It was Sethi who brought in Shahid Afridi along with the likes of Abdul Razzak and Iftikhar Anjum. Sethi also hinted towards reviewing the policies of the board but as of now, he has removed Afridi from the body. PCB chief Sethi who appointed Rashid as the chief selector said that the rest of the selection panel would be named later. Rasheed, 69, played 23 Tests and 12 ODIs for Pakistan between 1977 and 1983, and apart from his previous role as a selector he also served as PCB's Director of Cricket Operations and the Pakistan team manager in the past.

As of now, Rashid will step down from his current role post as a member of the PCB Management Committee to pursue his new role in the organization. Ramiz Raja in particular had been extremely vocal after he was removed as PCB chief. Raja claimed that he had turned Pakistan's cricket into a brand and there was no valid reason for his removal. Raja also said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was jealous of Pakistan cricket and hence they planned to boycott the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup that is scheduled to be played in Pakistan.

