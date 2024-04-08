PCB appoints Azhar Mahmood as head coach, names support staff for NZ series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PCB appoints Azhar Mahmood as head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday the appointment of former fast bowler Azhar Mahmood as the head coach of the men's national cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. the announcement comes alongside the reveal of the supporting staff.

Mahmood, a seasoned campaigner with both international and coaching experience, will be taking the reins for the series beginning on April 18th. He has previously served as Pakistan's bowling coach and is currently the bowling coach for the reigning Pakistan Super League champions, Islamabad United.

“Azhar represented Pakistan in 164 internationals, taking 162 wickets and scoring 2,421 runs,” PCB said in their statement.

Wahab Riaz has been assigned the role of the manager for the senior team, and Mohammad Yousuf will serve as the batting coach. Saeed Ajmal, the spin bowling coach on previous tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue in the same role.

Since the change of guard at PCB, the national team is looking for a new coaching staff. A few days ago, it was reported that Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie were set to be roped in as coaches, however, there has been no confirmation regarding the same.

The Pakistan squad for the series is said to be announced on Tuesday, April 9, with Babar Azam returning as the white-ball captain. Apart from the New Zealand series, Pakistan will also be playing the T20I series against Ireland and England before the T20 World Cup. Pakistan are coming off a 4-1 series loss to New Zealand in January and will be eager to give it back to the Kiwis in the upcoming 5-match assignment.

Pakistan team player support personnel for New Zealand T20Is:

Wahab Riaz (senior team manager), Mansoor Rana (team manager), Azhar Mahmood (head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Saeed Ajmal (spin bowling coach), Aftab Khan (field coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach)