PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur play?

Image Source : BCCI/IPL Punjab Kings will host their second IPL 2024 game at the new Mullanpur Stadium against the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Kings will return to their new home venue in Mullanpur as they host the dark horses of the 2024 edition of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Kings haven't had an easy run thus far in the tournament having lost two and won two games. However, the last win against the Gujarat Titans would give the group a lot of confidence given they chased down the total of 200 runs despite being four down for just 70. The lower order coming to the party is a heartening thing for the Kings, especially since they will be facing a side that is going hell for the leather from the first ball.

Punjab Kings have played just one home game so far, which they won against the Delhi Capitals but now will be going on a home stretch for four games at a stretch. Kings have already played four games and after these two weeks, would want to be at least 5 and 3 in eight to keep their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive. That won't be easy as they will face Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, starting with a marauding Sunrisers Hyderabad side on Tuesday, April 9.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Pitch Report

Apart from the open stands that came under the scanner, especially during a day game, the new stadium in Mullanpur provided a positive start for the Punjab team in the IPL. The wicket was good for batting for the most part. The seamer did get a bit of help, especially at the start given it was the end of March with some breeze going around but this will be a night game and the pitch is likely to settle in and stay good throughout 40 overs for batting.

The Kings chased down a 174-run total with rather ease and with the boundaries not as big as the Mohali stadium and a true surface, the captain winning the toss is likely to field. Given both Punjab and Sunrisers are coming off successful chases, expect the teams to prefer to bowl first. However, since Hyderabad have already won a game batting first in a memorable run-fest against the Mumbai Indians, the Pat Cummins-led side would be okay with either.