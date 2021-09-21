PBKS vs RR: KL Rahul becomes fastest Indian to 3000 runs in IPL

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM KL Rahul

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batsman KL Rahul on Tuesday became the fastest Indian to amass 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the feat during the IPL 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Rahul needed only 22 runs to reach the milestone in what was his 80th innings in his IPL career and he completed it in the 13th ball of his knock during the match. He surpassed veteran cricketer Suresh Raina (103 innings) to become the fastest Indian to the four-figure mark. Overall, he stands second behind teammate Chris Gayle in the all-time list, who achieved the feat in his 75th innings.

Rahul on Tuesday made his 50th appearance for Punjab Kings, scoring 2283 runs at 57.07. The remaining runs have been scored for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Talking about the game, Arshdeep Singh's maiden five-wicket haul and Mohammed Shami's three-fer restricted Rajasthan Royals to 185 after Yashasvi Jaiswal's 49 and Majipal Lomror's 17-ball 43.