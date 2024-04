PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royals to bowl first after winning the toss; No Dhawan, Buttler and Ashwin

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals to bowl first after winning the toss; No Dhawan, Buttler and Ashwin

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates: Punjab Kings have impressed thus far in the 2024 edition of the IPL in patches but have nowhere been close to looking like a top-four team. Their top-order has to fire big time and both Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow are due big time. It is unlikely that they will make a change just five games into the tournament but how Bairstow plays on Saturday could go a long way in ensuring that he plays his final game of the season against the Royals or that Rilee Rossouw continues to warm the bench. Against them are the Rajasthan Royals, who look like the most balanced and solid team of the season, respective of the last-over loss against the Gujarat Titans. Death bowling will be a concern for the Royals with Sandeep Sharma injured and the likes of Kuldeep Sen and Avesh Khan, apart from one game, not able to deliver the goods. Follow all the live updates of PBKS vs RR, should be a cracker.

