Saturday, April 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royals to bowl first after winning the toss; No Dhawan, Buttler and Ashwin
Live now

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royals to bowl first after winning the toss; No Dhawan, Buttler and Ashwin

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024 Live: Punjab Kings have been good in the 2024 edition of the IPL, however, they have failed to clinch the key moments and have ended up on the wrong side of the result and need their top-order to fire, especially against the in-form Rajasthan Royals.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: April 13, 2024 19:26 IST
PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live
Image Source : INDIA TV PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Rajasthan Royals to bowl first after winning the toss; No Dhawan, Buttler and Ashwin

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates: Punjab Kings have impressed thus far in the 2024 edition of the IPL in patches but have nowhere been close to looking like a top-four team. Their top-order has to fire big time and both Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow are due big time. It is unlikely that they will make a change just five games into the tournament but how Bairstow plays on Saturday could go a long way in ensuring that he plays his final game of the season against the Royals or that Rilee Rossouw continues to warm the bench. Against them are the Rajasthan Royals, who look like the most balanced and solid team of the season, respective of the last-over loss against the Gujarat Titans. Death bowling will be a concern for the Royals with Sandeep Sharma injured and the likes of Kuldeep Sen and Avesh Khan, apart from one game, not able to deliver the goods. Follow all the live updates of PBKS vs RR, should be a cracker.

Live Match Scorecard

Live updates :PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score and Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 13, 2024 7:21 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Which way is this going?

  • Apr 13, 2024 7:18 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    PBKS vs RR Live: Impact substitutes

    RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq

    PBKS: Rahul Chahar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis

  • Apr 13, 2024 7:17 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    PBKS vs RR Live: Playing XIs

    Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

  • Apr 13, 2024 7:16 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Changes galore for both sides - Tanush Kotian makes IPL debut, Powell RR debut

    Rajasthan Royals will be missing both Jos Buttler and R Ashwin with respective injuries and hence have handed caps to Tanush Kotian and Rovamn Powell, who will be playing for the Men in Pink for the first time.

  • Apr 13, 2024 7:11 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 Live: Royals opt to bowl after winning the toss

    Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field saying that it looked a good wicket and he backed his side to chase the total down. 

  • Apr 13, 2024 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    No Shikhar Dhawan for Punjab Kings

    Sam Curran has walked out to lead Punjab as he mentioned that the regular captain Shikhar Dhawan has a niggle and Vidarbha batter Atharva Taide has come into the XI.

  • Apr 13, 2024 7:00 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    PBKS vs RR, Mullanpur pitch report - Seamers should enjoy

    In the last game too we saw that 180-plus was defended rather comfortably by the Sunrisers Hyderabad apart from the chaos in the last over. It is going to be similar on Saturday as well. Pitch number four will be used for the clash with 64 and 67-metre square boundaries and 75m straight. Seamers will continue to enjoy on this surface as they will get the movement and the bounce.

  • Apr 13, 2024 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    What about Royals?

    Rajasthan Royals suffered their first loss of the 2024 edition of the IPL. The Royals don't need to change much as they have been doing really well apart from an over here or there at the death. Kuldeep Sen played the last game and even though he took three wickets in the middle overs and was the difference, however, his 20-run over at the death shifted the game in Gujarat Titans' favour.

  • Apr 13, 2024 6:50 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Punjab need their top order to fire

    Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh need to score, as simple as that. Since the game against the Lucknow Super Giants, both Dhawan and Bairstow haven't been able to do the job and their whole batting line-up has depended on the duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma to get them over the line. They did in one game but in the other against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they had too much to do.

  • Apr 13, 2024 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Punjab vs Rajasthan - the real El Clasico?

    It has been a very underrated rivalry in the IPL but has produced some of the most iconic games. Whether it was the Super Over in 2015 or the raging debate-starter Buttler-Ashwin game in 2019 or the Rahul Tewatia special in 2020 in Sharjah. The players and squads may be quite different but there has always been anticipation around this clash and 2024 is no different given both teams have quality players and both are coming from respective losses. Can they change it on Saturday?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement