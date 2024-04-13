PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royals to bowl first after winning the toss; No Dhawan, Buttler and Ashwin

It has been a very underrated rivalry in the IPL but has produced some of the most iconic games. Whether it was the Super Over in 2015 or the raging debate-starter Buttler-Ashwin game in 2019 or the Rahul Tewatia special in 2020 in Sharjah. The players and squads may be quite different but there has always been anticipation around this clash and 2024 is no different given both teams have quality players and both are coming from respective losses. Can they change it on Saturday?