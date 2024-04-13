PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Score: Royals to bowl first after winning the toss; No Dhawan, Buttler and Ashwin

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Abid Mushtaq
PBKS: Rahul Chahar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada
Rajasthan Royals will be missing both Jos Buttler and R Ashwin with respective injuries and hence have handed caps to Tanush Kotian and Rovamn Powell, who will be playing for the Men in Pink for the first time.
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field saying that it looked a good wicket and he backed his side to chase the total down.
Sam Curran has walked out to lead Punjab as he mentioned that the regular captain Shikhar Dhawan has a niggle and Vidarbha batter Atharva Taide has come into the XI.
In the last game too we saw that 180-plus was defended rather comfortably by the Sunrisers Hyderabad apart from the chaos in the last over. It is going to be similar on Saturday as well. Pitch number four will be used for the clash with 64 and 67-metre square boundaries and 75m straight. Seamers will continue to enjoy on this surface as they will get the movement and the bounce.
Rajasthan Royals suffered their first loss of the 2024 edition of the IPL. The Royals don't need to change much as they have been doing really well apart from an over here or there at the death. Kuldeep Sen played the last game and even though he took three wickets in the middle overs and was the difference, however, his 20-run over at the death shifted the game in Gujarat Titans' favour.
Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh need to score, as simple as that. Since the game against the Lucknow Super Giants, both Dhawan and Bairstow haven't been able to do the job and their whole batting line-up has depended on the duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma to get them over the line. They did in one game but in the other against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, they had too much to do.
It has been a very underrated rivalry in the IPL but has produced some of the most iconic games. Whether it was the Super Over in 2015 or the raging debate-starter Buttler-Ashwin game in 2019 or the Rahul Tewatia special in 2020 in Sharjah. The players and squads may be quite different but there has always been anticipation around this clash and 2024 is no different given both teams have quality players and both are coming from respective losses. Can they change it on Saturday?
