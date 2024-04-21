PBKS vs GT Dream11 fantasy team: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 prediction, captaincy picks

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL PBKS and GT players.

Punjab Kings are all set to host Gujarat Titans in the 36th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Sunday, April 21. The Mullanpur venue will be hosting its fifth and final game of the 2024 season as Punjab's home base now shifts to Dharamsala. Both PBKS and GT are blowing hot and cold with some results going their way and some not. The two find themselves in the bottom half of the points table with plenty of work to do as far as their playoff hopes are considered.

The Kings have been part of close encounters on most number of occasions. They fell short by 9 runs despite a heroic effort from Ashutosh Sharma in the clash against Mumbai Indians. PBKS would be regretting to not being able close the games. Meanwhile the Titans have come strong as a group but are overdependent on the likes of Shubman Gill. They have only three wins in their seven encounters and would look to bounce back from their humbling from Delhi Capitals a few days ago.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 37th T20 match

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur

Date & Time: Sunday, April 21 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs GT Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is the star batter for Gujarat Titans this year. He has scored 263 runs from seven matches. Even though, he has not performed the way he did last year, Gill can be a good captaincy choice especially because the surface of this game suits batters.

Ashutosh Sharma/Shashank Singh: In the kind of form Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh have been, it would be naive if one of them is not your captain. They are the top two run-scorers for Punjab this season with Shashank having scored 187 and Ashutosh having made 156.

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Match 37 predicted playing XIs:

GT's Probable team: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad/Azmatullah Omarzai, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier [Impact sub: Shahrukh Khan]

PBKS' Probable team: Prabhsimran Singh/Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (C), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh [Impact sub: Harpreet Bhatia]