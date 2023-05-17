PBKS vs DC IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 64th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : AP DC vs PBKS

Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals in the 64th match of the Indian Premier League on the 17th of May, Wednesday. While PBKS will want to win the game to inch closer towards Playoffs qualification, DC who are already out of the race will want to end their campaign with maximum victories. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the PBKS vs DC, 64th Match IPL 2023?

May 17, Wednesday

At what time does PBKS vs DC, 64th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the PBKS vs DC, 64th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

Where can you watch PBKS vs DC, 64th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch PBKS vs DC, 64th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How can the teams qualify for the Playoffs?

The top 4 teams will qualify for the playoffs.

