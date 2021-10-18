Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pakistan vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch PAL Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch PAK vs WI Warm-Up Match Online

Pakistan will face the West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021's 10th warm-up match on Monday at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Pakistani cricket has had a difficult time recently. Their home series against New Zealand and England was cancelled after both sides withdrew. As a result, their players had to compete in the National T20 Cup to prepare for the World Cup.

Missing live cricket action online? Here are the full details on when and where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies Live Online, 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC) Warm Up Match and TV Telecast. You can watch PAK vs WI Live Online on Hotstar and TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

The PAK vs WI (Pakistan vs West Indies) will be the warm-up match of the 2021 T20 World Cup (2021 T20 WC), which be held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At what time does Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match start?

Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match will take place on October 18 (Monday).

How do I watch live streaming of Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

You can watch Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Pakistan vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match?

Pakistan squad Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood

West Indies squad Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr