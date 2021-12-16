Follow us on Image Source : AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES File photo of Pakistan cricket team.

Pakistan vs West Indies Live Streaming 3rd T20I: When, where and how to watch PAK vs WI Live Online, TV

Pakistan hung in against Romario Shepherd's late charge to beat the West Indies by nine runs in the second Twenty20 for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Karachi on Tuesday. Needing 23 off the last over, Shepherd hit Haris Rauf for 13 runs but the West Indies was bowled out on the last ball when the paceman clean bowled No. 11 batter Oshane Thomas. The West Indies was all out for 163 in reply to Pakistan's 172-8.

Before the 3rd T20I between Pakistan and West Indies, here is the information as to how, when and where can the game be watched live

Where will the 3rd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies take place?

The 3rd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

When will the 3rd T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies be played?

The 3rd T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on December 16, Wednesday.

When will the 3rd T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies start?

The 3rd T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies will start at 6.30 pm IST.

How to watch the live streaming of 3rd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India?

The 3rd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be streamed live on SonyLiv and JIOTV app and website in India

Which channel will telecast/broadcast the 3rd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and West Indies?

The 3rd T20 match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be available on Sony Network channels in India.

In Pakistan the game can be watched on PTV, Daraz channels while in West Indies Flow Sports will broadcast the match.

SQUAD

Pakistan squad Babar Azam (capt), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

West Indies squad Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akil Hossein, Brandon King, Gudkesh Moti, Romario Shepherd, Odeon Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr., Rovman Powell.