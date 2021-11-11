Pakistan vs Australia Dream11, fantasy tips T20 WC 2021, PAK vs AUS probable playing 11, injury updates

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Predictions, Probable Playing 11, Pitch Report, Injury Updates, Team Changes, Dubai Weather Updates, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming details for PAK vs AUS Super 12 Match, 7:30 PM in India.

Pakistan seems primed to win their second title but it will take a special effort to upstage a tenacious Australia, which is peaking at the right time, in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday. Pakistan have turned it around following their first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition. The 2009 champion is the only team that remains undefeated in the ongoing tournament.

Probable playing XI

Pakistan Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Australia David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

INJURY UPDATES

There are no injury updates from both teams yet but keep an eye on this space for time-to-time updates on injuries and squad change leading to the match.

Ahead of the do-or-die virtual clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Babar Azam, Aaron Finch, Shoaib Malik, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim,

Wicket-keeper (Mohammad Rizwan)

Mohammad Rizwan is our sole wicket-keeper selection for the game given he is been among the top Pakistani run-getters for the tournament.

Batter (David Warner, Babar Azam, Aaron Finch, Shoaib Malik)

David Warner's form requires no introduction as he slammed a tournament-saving 89* in the last game. Same goes for Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik, who scored heavily in their last matches as well. Aaron Finch, on the other hand, has been a consistent performer at the top but is yet to play a big knock.

All-rounder (Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Hafeez)

Mohammad Hafeez hasn't delivered the goods with the ball yet but has been consistently scoring 30-odd runs over the last few matches while Mitchell Marsh has fired runs in the slog overs while picking wickets as well.

Bowler (Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf)

Mitchell Starc has been the man with the ball for Australia; picking wickets in the Powerplays while Adam Zampa felt at home on the degrading UAE surfaces. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, on the other hand, have been hunting wickets in pair for Pakistan.

WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/s.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 2 game Pakistan vs Australia Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.