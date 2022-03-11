Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTOS File Photo

Live Streaming Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1: When and where to watch PAK vs AUS online, TV

Australia hopes for a much-improved pitch for the second test in Karachi this weekend after it could claim only four Pakistan wickets in the series-opening draw in Rawalpindi. “I just want a game where you can actually create 20 chances,” Australia opener David Warner said on Thursday. “It’s something that’s going to be exciting and entertaining for the crowd.”

Match PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test, Australia tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date Saturday, 12 March 2022 - Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Time 10:30 AM IST/ 10 AM PKT

Venue National Stadium, Karachi

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match will be televised at the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match in Pakistan?

Pakistan vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on PTV Sports in Pakistan.