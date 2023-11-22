Pakistan postpone T20I series against Netherlands due to crowded calendar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan team

Pakistan have decided to postpone their T20I series against the Netherlands scheduled for May 2024 indefinitely. The reason for the same has been the scheduling problems as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to avoid a hectic international calendar for the players.

According to Cricbuzz, the Netherlands cricket board received the request from the PCB to postpone the series and it has been reported that the two boards are now exploring options to reschedule the series. Notably, T20 World Cup is also scheduled next year in June and probably, PCB wants its players to be fresh for the mega event in the West Indies and the USA.

Pakistan had toured the Netherlands for three ODIs in 2022 and were set to return to the country as part of their preparation for the World Cup but now the series has been postponed indefinitely. The KNCB High Performance Manager Roland Lefebrve expressed his disappointment over the same but was hopeful of the two boards working out a new window for the series.

"We're obviously disappointed but of course we understand the situation, and remain optimistic a new window will be found to play the series either at home or away," he said. Meanwhile, Pakistan are scheduled to tour Australia and New Zealand next before their players will get busy playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). After the T20 league, New Zealand are set to tour Pakistan in April during the Indian Premier League (IPL) and that left a very small window for the Netherlands ODIs in May. As a consequence, the PCB had to request the Netherlands board to reschedule the series.

Pakistan's international schedule:

Australia tour from December 6 to January 7 - 3 Test matches

New Zealand tour from January 12 to January 21 - 5 T20Is

New Zealand tour of Pakistan in April - 5 T20Is

England tour from May 22 to May 30 - 4 T20Is

T20 World Cup 2024 in June

