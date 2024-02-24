Pakistan looking to appoint foreign backroom staff for T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricket team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is looking to appoint foreign coaches and support staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in June. The Pakistan Cricket is going through a string of changes right after the ODI World Cup. Not only in the backroom staff, but their team captain also stepped down from all three formats after the tournament.

Now as per a report in PTI, the Pakistan Board is looking to appoint foreign coaches and support staff for the T20 World Cup. "The new Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi is keen to look at the available coaching options for Pakistan and is more inclined to appoint foreign coaches and support staff,” a PCB board source said as quoted by PTI.

PCB recently released Mohammad Hafeez from the role of director of cricket after the team's poor tours to Australia and New Zealand, where they just one of the eight matches, including a 3-0 whitewash to Australia. He was also the head coach of the team on these two tours.

PCB chairman Naqvi has asked chief selector Wahab Riaz to speak to some of the options to join the PCB backroom staff. "Naqvi has already asked chief selector, Wahab Riaz to speak to some of the available options and shortlist candidates as he is aware foreign coaches might be reluctant to join the Pakistan team because of the way Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick were removed from their positions after the World Cup and their contracts cut short," the source added.

This also means that the future of coaches Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal is also in doubt as they were appointed by Hafeez.

Naqvi not convinced with Shaheen leading team in T20 WC

Notably, the source added that Naqvi is not convinced with Shaheen Afridi leading the Men in Green in the T20 World Cup 2024. "Shaheen’s performance as captain in the Pakistan Super League is under scrutiny no doubt about that," the source said.

The source said that by the end of March, there might be a number of changes in the Pakistan board and in the team too. It also added that Hafeez and Wahab had a fallout with each other. Hafeez is unhappy that Wahab didn't support in extending his director contract despite being close to Naqvi.