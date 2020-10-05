Image Source : TWITTER: @IAMQADIRKHAWAJA Pakistan's first woman commentator hits back at reporter after being targeted for wearing heels on pitch

Former Pakistan women cricketer Marina Iqbal lashed out at a sports reporter who targetted her for wearing heels on the pitch. Marina, who played for Pakistan for nearly 6 years, is also the country's first woman cricket commentator.

Qadir Khwaja, a sports reporter according to his Twitter bio, took a sly dig at Marina on his social media account by sharing her photos in heels on the cricket ground.

“Is it legal to roam around on the pitch wearing heels? Need opinions,” Qadir Khwaja wrote on Twitter in Urdu.

Marina gave a befitting reply to him and revealed she switched to flat shoes before entering the pitch. The 33-year-old also posted a photo from a different angle where it is visible that she was wearing flats on the pitch.

"Half knowledge can be dangerous Qadir. It's flats on pitch and heels in pre match. I am a former Pakistan player, I know the protocols." Marina tweeted.

Half knowledge can be dangerous Qadir. It's flats on pitch and heels in pre match. I am a former Pakistan player, I know the protocols. pic.twitter.com/8DcrG8UWgT — Marina Iqbal (@MarinaMI_24) October 5, 2020

Fans on Twitter were impressed with Marina's reply. Khwaja also reacted on Marina's tweet and thanked her for clarifying the matter as according to him the flats were not visible in the picture shared by him earlier.

"Only the opinion was taken but some people have taken it to heart .... thank you Marina you have clarified the matter .. by the way your flat shows were not visible in the picture which caused misunderstanding," he tweeted.

صرف رائے لی گئی تھی لیکن کچھ لوگ اس بات کو دل پر لے گئے ہیں.... شکریہ مرینہ آپ نے بات کو کلئیر کردیا.. ویسے تصویر میں آپ کے فلیٹ شوز نظر نہیں آرہے تھے جسکی وجہ سے غلط فہمی پھیلی https://t.co/yyyJQxWteR — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) October 5, 2020

Marina made her debut for Pakistan cricket team in 2009 and represented the country in 36 ODIs and 42 T20Is, where she scored 436 and 340 runs respectively.

